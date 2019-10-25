State Police: Rapides Parish man accused of posing as woman to get illicit pics

PINEVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – (10/25/19) A Rapides Parish man is behind bars, accused of using a fake social media account to pose as a woman in order to get hundreds of women to send him illicit photos.

Louisiana State Police say 46-year-old Kevin P. Miles was identified by their Special Victims Unit as a suspect during an investigation that started back in July.

Investigators say Miles used the fake social media account for over 10 years to communicate and/or exchange images with over one thousand social media users.

Based on the information gathered on their investigation, LSP says investigators were able to get a search warrant for a home in Pineville.

Miles was arrested after the search warrant was executed and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. He’s charged with 250 counts of online impersonation.

