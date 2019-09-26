SPD offering award for murder suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – (9/26/19) Crime Stoppers are offering $2000 for information leading to the arrest of Ricky Waffer.

Shreveport police say Ricky Waffer is wanted for one count of 2nd Degree Murder in connection to the homicide of Princess Cooper.

Cooper was shot and killed on September 18 along Egan Street.

Anyone with the whereabouts of Waffer should contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318 673-7373, lockemup.org or via their app, P3Tips.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.