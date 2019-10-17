Sicily Island man arrested for alleged arson

CATAHOULA PARISH, La. – (10/17/19) A Sicily Island man has been arrested for setting his neighbors’ home on fire.

Johnny Free, 55, was booked into the Catahoula Parish Jail on Monday, October 14, one count each of Simple Arson and Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling.

On the evening of September 27, Catahoula Fire District 4 contacted the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) to assist with the investigation of a house fire located in 2400 block of Ratcliff Road in Sicily Island.

After assessing the scene, deputies determined the fire originated in the kitchen and was intentionally set.

SFM investigators learned Free lived on the same property as the affected home, but in a different structure, and was the only individual on the property at the time of the fire.

In an interview with deputies, Free admitted to breaking into the home and then setting the fire using the gas stove after his neighbors left to go out of town.

