Shreveport woman gets 35-year sentence for violent acts

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – (8/14/19) A Shreveport woman has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty as a multiple offender to a vicious attack in which she poured hot cooking oil over her boyfriend while he slept.

Caddo District Judge Katherine Dorroh could have sentenced Ealy, 54, to life in prison, but the pleading was arranged to give Ealy what will be, at her age, effectively a life sentence.

The DA’s office says the sentence was in accordance with the wishes of her victim, who wanted her to be shown leniency.

Ealy pleaded guilty in March to pouring hot cooking oil over the victim, her boyfriend, while he slept at his residence. The burns he suffered covered large parts of his body, greatly affecting his vision and hearing.

The district attorney’s office noted that Ealy has a history of violent domestic attacks against several victims, including an arrest in 2009 for stabbing her most recent victim. She was convicted in 2014 for a brutal attack on him with a shovel that nearly killed him. She also has a 1986 manslaughter conviction and a 2015 domestic second-degree battery conviction for an attack on another romantic partner, whom she stabbed numerous times with a screwdriver while he slept.

In addition to those convictions, she has convictions for unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and felony possession of scheduled narcotics.

