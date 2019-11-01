Shreveport man wanted for violent crime charges, considered armed and dangerous

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – (11/1/19) Shreveport police are looking for a man wanted for a list of violent crimes charges.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 37-year-old Gregory Jones is wanted for domestic abuse battery 2nd offense, possession of a firearm or carrying of a concealed weapon by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery, aggravated assault with a firearm, and aggravated assault upon a peace officer.

Police say Jones is armed and dangerous, and they are advising the public to take extreme caution.

Anyone with information about Jones whereabouts should contact Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockmeup.org, or via their app, P3Tips.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.