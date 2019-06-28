Shreveport man arrested for sex crimes from 30 years ago

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – (6/28/19) A Shreveport man is behind bars in connection with multiple sexual incidents that occurred in the Port Barre area, dating back to the 1970’s and 1980’s.

According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, “Herbert Nezat, Jr., age 54, was arrested by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office .

According to reports, Nezat was first arrested in May 1 for two counts of aggravated incest. Two victims came forward and stated that the alleged crimes occurred when they were both under the age of 13 years old. Nezat was over the age of 18 at the time of the incidents. When Nezat was questioned by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives in May, he admitted to sexually assaultingthe two victims, as well as numerous juveniles that have yet to come forward. Nezat stated that he sexually assaulted all of his victims beginning in the late 1970’s through the mid 1980’s. Nezat was given a bond of $30,000 and was released from the St. Landry Parish Jail on May 20, 2019 after bonding out.

Earlier this month, another victim came forward and stated that she was also a victim of Nezat. A warrant was issued for his arrest and Nezat turned himself in to law enforcement after becoming aware of the warrant. Nezat was again booked in at the St. Landry Parish Jail on June 25, 2019 for one count of aggravated incest, and was given a bond of $10,000.

Sheriff Guidroz added, “According to Louisiana Revised Statutes, if a sexual crime occurs when the victim is a juvenile, the alleged incident can be reported to a law enforcement agency up to thirty (30) years after the juvenile becomes an adult.”

