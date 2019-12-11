Second suspect arrested in Canal Street shooting that injured 12

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Law enforcement officials have confirmed that the second suspect in the Canal Street shooting, LaBryson Polidor, was arrested in East Baton Rouge last night and booked into the East Baton Rouge Jail early Wednesday morning.
Polidor was first identified as the suspect on Tuesday after the Jeanerette City Marshal said they caught him in a lie.
According to officials, Polidor arrived at the Iberia Medical Center four hours after the New Orleans mass shooting with bullet holes in his foot and arm. Investigators immediately noticed holes in his explanation too.
