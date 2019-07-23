Second person arrested in connection to shootings in south side of West Monroe

WEST MONROE, La. — A second person has been arrested in connection to the recent shootings on the south side of West Monroe.

23-year-old Daularrius Selders was arrested around noon in the 600 block of Lazarre Street on Tuesday. He is charged with 4 counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder and is being held on a $200,000 bond.

According to arrest warrants, Selders arrest stems from two separate shootings that happened within the first week of July.

Originally, the West Monroe Police Department was called to the intersection of South 2nd Street and Filhiol Avenue on July 7th in reference to someone shooting at a moving vehicle but police could not find any victims at the scene.

The three victims were later talked to at the Glenwood Regional Medical Center. The driver of the vehicle told police he was driving on South 2nd Street and turned east on Filhiol Avenue when bullets started hitting his car. The driver was hurt after broken glass from the window hit him in the head but he was the only one to receive injuries.

A witness told police that three people, Kevin Swan, James Brown Jr., and Daularrius Selders, were responsible for that shooting. The witness also said that the trio always had guns on them and was responsible for giving several area juveniles firearms. The witness claims to have seen Selders with an AR-15 style firearm while Swan and Brown were armed with firearms. The witness told police that they also witnessed another shooting involving the Swan, Brown, and Selders on July 1st.

According to police, the group met in jail and began planning robberies. Since they are always robbing people, the trio would shoot at any vehicle that came into their portion of the neighborhood to stop ‘any possible retaliation.’

Kevin Swan was arrested by West Monroe Police on July 19th at the A-1 Mart on Coleman Avenue.