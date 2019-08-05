Ruston woman accused of pepper spraying another woman & resisting arrest

RUSTON, La. (8/5/2019) — A 24-year-old Ruston woman is under arrest, accused of pepper spraying another woman and resisting arrest.

Ruston Police say it happened 8 a.m. Sunday on East Texas Avenue. When officers found the victim, she said another woman pepper sprayed her.

Police say that woman was Keshyra Mardis, 24, of Ruston. When officers went to put Mardis in cuffs, they say she struggled, & she yelled and cussed at the alleged victim. Officers say they also had to force Mardis into the patrol car.

Keshyra Mardis / Courtesy: LPSO

Police says the victim told them she had been texting with Mardis, and told Mardis to stop texting her & to not come to her house.

Officers say Mardis told them she admitted to pepper spraying the alleged victim, but didn’t spray her in the face, only hitting her arm.

Mardis is charged with Aggravated Battery, Criminal Trespass, and Resisting an Officer.