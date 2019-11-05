Ruston Police investigating after one man shot and killed over the weekend

RUSTON, La. — The Ruston Police Department is now investigating the overnight shooting death of Lawrence D. Williams IV.
According to police, the shooting happened on Saturday, November 2, shortly after 2 AM in the 800 block of McAllister Street in Ruston.
When officers arrived at the scene, Williams was suffering from a fatal gunshot wound that he would later succumb to.
Investigators are asking for anyone with information on this shooting to call the Ruston Police Department at 318-255-4141 or Crimestoppers of Lincoln Parish at 318-255-1111.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
- Newsfeed Now for November 5: Cop turns hero; Arkansas police department gets creative
- ULM to dismiss classes early on Wednesday ahead of President’s arrival
- Louisiana man arrested after police say he stole an electric cart from Walmart to drive to a bar
- Pregnant Florida mom used AR-15 to kill burglar, save husband during home invasion
- Saints QB Teddy Bridgewater’s ‘supastrut’ goes viral