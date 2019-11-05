Ruston Police investigating after one man shot and killed over the weekend

RUSTON, La. — The Ruston Police Department is now investigating the overnight shooting death of Lawrence D. Williams IV.

According to police, the shooting happened on Saturday, November 2, shortly after 2 AM in the 800 block of McAllister Street in Ruston.

When officers arrived at the scene, Williams was suffering from a fatal gunshot wound that he would later succumb to.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information on this shooting to call the Ruston Police Department at 318-255-4141 or Crimestoppers of Lincoln Parish at 318-255-1111.

