Ruston Police ask public’s help in fatal shooting investigation

RUSTON, La. – (7/11/19) At approximately 10:36 a.m. on July 11, 2019, the Ruston Police Department responded to the 600 block of Martin Luther King Avenue regarding a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers from the Uniform Patrol Division located a single male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officers rendered immediate aid until the arrival of Medics from the Ruston Fire Department. This victim was subsequently transported to the Northern Louisiana Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

The victim is identified as 24-year-old Tyrea Davis. Police said Davis was currently living in Ruston but is originally from Bastrop.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division of the Ruston Police Department were also on the scene of this crime processing evidence and interviewing witnesses. At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Detectives are seeking the community’s assistance in helping to solve this incident. If anyone has information regarding this or any other crime, they are requested to contact the Ruston Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Division at 318-255-4141 or Crimestoppers of Lincoln Parish. Crimestoppers information can be given in several ways; either by calling 318-255-1111, text a tip to “TIP515 plus your message” to CRIMES (274637), or submit a tip online at www.rustonlincolncrimestoppers.com.

