Richland Parish deputies arrest grocery robber

HOLLY RIDGE, La. — (8/23/19) Richland Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrested a grocery robbery suspect early Friday morning

At approximately 6:23 a.m. Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from Thompson’s Grocery in Holly Ridge reporting a robbery. At the same time of the 911 call, a deputy observed a vehicle speeding out of Thompson’s Grocery.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 59-year-old Artis Crockham.

Crockham was transported to RPSO CID and confessed to the robbery.

He was booked into the Richland Parish Detention Center with no bond set at this time.

