Police: West Monroe man arrested after impersonating a Federal Agent, claims he was ‘appointed by President Trump’

WEST MONROE, La. — A West Monroe man has been arrested after police say he claimed to be a federal agent that was “appointed to the FBI by President Trump.”

According to arrest reports for 37-year-old Zachary McVay, West Monroe Police officers were called to a business in the 4800 block of Cypress Street for a suspicious man sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot.

When police arrived, the man identified himself as Zachary McVay. The arresting officer states that he had previously dealt with McVay and knew he had warrants for his arrest.

When the officer arrested McVay, McVay claimed he was a Federal Agent and that he was the officer’s supervisor. The officer says that McVay then became uncooperative and would not answer any questions.

A search of McVay’s vehicle revealed a cigarette pack with methamphetamine inside, found in a backpack, and a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue found inside the glove box.

The officer says that McVay admitted to smoking methamphetamine, but continued to make the claim that he was a Federal Agent. The officer says that McVay went so far as to give a badge number that began with the letter ‘F’ and several numbers, but the numbers continued to change with each time McVay repeated them. McVay made the claim that he was “appointed to the FBI by President Trump.”

The officer also found a Louisiana Purchase, or SNAP EBT, card with a name on it that did not match McVay. McVay says that he has no idea how he got the card.

McVay was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges:

False Personation of a Peace Officer/Firefighter – Felony

Unauthorized use of Food Stamps

Possession of Methamphetamine – Felony

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The bond for the two felony charges has not been set at this time.