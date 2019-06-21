Police: Welsh man in custody for the death of his 2-month-old child

WELSH, La. – (6/21/19) The Welsh Police Department was dispatched to a home in the 500 block of West Russell Avenue in reference to a two-month-old child unable to breathe on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at around 7 p.m.

First responders on the scene administered aid and were able to quickly transport the child to Jennings American Legion Hospital for treatment.

It was there that Welsh detectives learned that there was foul play involved in the child’s condition. The child was then airlifted to Women and Children’s Hospital in Lafayette and put on life support.

Welsh Police detectives interviewed the father of the child, 22-year-old Zackary Chevallier of Welsh, who admitted to striking the child in the back of the head several times in order to stop the baby from crying, thus causing internal injury to the child’s brain.

Chevallier was arrested for one count of Second Degree Cruelty to a Juvenile and was booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail where he is currently awaiting bond.

At 6 a.m. Friday morning June 21, 2019, investigators received a call from the medical center in Lafayette notifying that the child had succumbed to his injuries.

Welsh Police Detectives have issued a warrant for Manslaughter to Chevallier for the death of his child.

