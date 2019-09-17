POLICE: Two West Monroe people arrested after stealing 15 guns, laptop

WEST MONROE, La. — A West Monroe man and woman have been arrested after police say they stole 15 guns and a laptop from a home.

According to arrest reports, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a home in the 400 block of Red Cut Road in reference to a burglary.

The victim stated that approximately 15 firearms and a laptop computer were stolen from his home.

Photographs of the suspect’s vehicle led deputies to 29-year-old Callie Griffin and 31-year-old Brett Thibodeaux.

According to reports, Griffin told deputies that she and Thibodeaux committed the burglary together. Griffin also led deputies to a home on Howard Brown Road where the pair stored the stolen firearms.

A witness at the Howard Brown Rd. home confirmed that the stolen firearms were stored there for a short period of time before Thibodeaux returned to pick them up. Deputies found Thibodeaux’s license plate at that home as well.

Thibodeaux denies any involvement in the burglary.

Both Thibodeaux and Griffin were arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on a Simple Burglary charge. Neither’s bond has been set at this time.