Police: Traffic stop leads to 20 charges for Monroe man

MONROE, La. — A traffic stop in Monroe ends with the driver being arrested on over 20 charges.

According to arrest reports for 32-year-old Quentin Long, an Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputy witnessed a vehicle traveling south on Highway 165, near Wossman High School, with sparks coming from the front left tire just before 2 AM on Monday.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Long, gave the deputy a fake name initially.

The report states that three other people were in the vehicle, including a 17-year-old juvenile, and that marijuana could be seen sitting in the center console.

During a body search of Long, the deputy found the following:

16 Promethazine pills

5 bags of Cocaine

Marijuana

Methamphetamine

1 Ecstasy pill

Digital scales with white powder and Marijuana residue

When the deputy searched the vehicle, he found a .22 caliber semi-auto pistol and a 9mm semi-auto pistol.

Long was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges:

Resisting an Officer by False ID

Possession of CDS within 2000 ft of a school

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile

Possession of a Firearm by a person convicted of Domestic Abuse

Possession of a Firearm in the presence of CDS

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Ecstasy

Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Possession of Cocaine with intent to distribute

Possession of Promethazine with intent to distribute

Possession of Paraphernalia

Unsafe Vehicle

No Driver’s License

Failure to Appear (Warrant)

Domestic Abuse Battery of Pregnant Victim (Warrant)

Attempted Simple Robbery (Warrant)

Criminal Damage to Property (Warrant)

Theft of a Firearm (Warrant)

Carrying a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (Warrant)

