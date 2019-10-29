Police: Traffic stop leads to 20 charges for Monroe man

MONROE, La. — A traffic stop in Monroe ends with the driver being arrested on over 20 charges.
According to arrest reports for 32-year-old Quentin Long, an Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputy witnessed a vehicle traveling south on Highway 165, near Wossman High School, with sparks coming from the front left tire just before 2 AM on Monday.
The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Long, gave the deputy a fake name initially.
The report states that three other people were in the vehicle, including a 17-year-old juvenile, and that marijuana could be seen sitting in the center console.
During a body search of Long, the deputy found the following:
- 16 Promethazine pills
- 5 bags of Cocaine
- Marijuana
- Methamphetamine
- 1 Ecstasy pill
- Digital scales with white powder and Marijuana residue
When the deputy searched the vehicle, he found a .22 caliber semi-auto pistol and a 9mm semi-auto pistol.
Long was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges:
- Resisting an Officer by False ID
- Possession of CDS within 2000 ft of a school
- Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile
- Possession of a Firearm by a person convicted of Domestic Abuse
- Possession of a Firearm in the presence of CDS
- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of Ecstasy
- Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to distribute
- Possession of Cocaine with intent to distribute
- Possession of Promethazine with intent to distribute
- Possession of Paraphernalia
- Unsafe Vehicle
- No Driver’s License
- Failure to Appear (Warrant)
- Domestic Abuse Battery of Pregnant Victim (Warrant)
- Attempted Simple Robbery (Warrant)
- Criminal Damage to Property (Warrant)
- Theft of a Firearm (Warrant)
- Carrying a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (Warrant)
