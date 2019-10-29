Police: Traffic stop leads to 20 charges for Monroe man

MONROE, La. — A traffic stop in Monroe ends with the driver being arrested on over 20 charges.

According to arrest reports for 32-year-old Quentin Long, an Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputy witnessed a vehicle traveling south on Highway 165, near Wossman High School, with sparks coming from the front left tire just before 2 AM on Monday.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Long, gave the deputy a fake name initially.

The report states that three other people were in the vehicle, including a 17-year-old juvenile, and that marijuana could be seen sitting in the center console.

During a body search of Long, the deputy found the following:

  • 16 Promethazine pills
  • 5 bags of Cocaine
  • Marijuana
  • Methamphetamine
  • 1 Ecstasy pill
  • Digital scales with white powder and Marijuana residue

When the deputy searched the vehicle, he found a .22 caliber semi-auto pistol and a 9mm semi-auto pistol.

Long was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges:

  • Resisting an Officer by False ID
  • Possession of CDS within 2000 ft of a school
  • Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile
  • Possession of a Firearm by a person convicted of Domestic Abuse
  • Possession of a Firearm in the presence of CDS
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Possession of Ecstasy
  • Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to distribute
  • Possession of Cocaine with intent to distribute
  • Possession of Promethazine with intent to distribute
  • Possession of Paraphernalia
  • Unsafe Vehicle
  • No Driver’s License
  • Failure to Appear (Warrant)
  • Domestic Abuse Battery of Pregnant Victim (Warrant)
  • Attempted Simple Robbery (Warrant)
  • Criminal Damage to Property (Warrant)
  • Theft of a Firearm (Warrant)
  • Carrying a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (Warrant)

