Police: Suspect in Ruston homicide captured in Richland Parish

RUSTON, La. — A suspect in the weekend stabbing death in Ruston has been captured in Richland Parish.

According to police, the stabbing happened on Sunday around 3 AM. The victim was stabbed and later succumbed to those injuries.

On Monday morning, officers with the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office were involved in a pursuit with the murder suspect. Police say the pursuit ended on Ware Road when the suspect ditched the vehicle. Shortly after, the suspect was taken into custody by RPSO officers.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

