Police: South Louisiana man arrested after stealing ambulance in Ouachita Parish

MONROE, La. — A Thibodaux man has been arrested after police say he stole an ambulance and took it for a short joy ride.

According to arrest reports for 28-year-old Matthew Matherne, officers with the Monroe Police Department were called to the St. Francis Medical Center shortly after midnight on Sunday, September 8 in reference to a stolen ambulance.

Police say the ambulance driver was taking a patient inside the hospital when Matherne hopped inside the ambulance and drove away.

The ambulance was spotted in the 300 block of Calypso street and a traffic stop was made. Matherne was arrested and taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

A check later revealed that Matherne did not have a valid driver’s license.

Matherne was charged with Theft of a Motor Vehicle and Driving Without a License. His bond has been set at $20,150.