POLICE: Rayville men arrested in two arson cases

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (PRESS RELEASE) – (10/24/19) Two Rayville men have been arrested for setting fire to two structures belonging to one of their relatives.

Bradley Dillon O’Briant, 26, was booked into the Richland Parish Jail on two counts of Simple Arson.

Bradley O’Briant

Blake Edgett, 34, was booked into the Richland Parish Jail on one count of Conspiracy to Commit Arson.

Blake Edgett

The first fire occurred on April 8th at a manufactured home on Burrier Road in Rayville. The second was on May 2nd at a house on Burke Road, also in Rayville. Both structures belonged to the same individual.

After assessing the scenes, deputies determined both had suspicious circumstances.

SFM investigators received a tip that O’Briant had admitted to being responsible for the fires as retaliation for a dispute between a friend of his, Edgett, and a relative associated with the structures.

In an interview with deputies, Edgett admitted to his involvement in the fires and details of O’Briant’s actions connected to the fires. Arrest warrants were then issued for O’Briant and Edgett.

O’Briant turned himself in to authorities on October 18, while Edgett was taken into custody this morning, October 24.

