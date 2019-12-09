POLICE: One man injured during morning shooting on Dick Taylor St.

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that happened this morning on Dick Taylor Street.

According to police, one man was injured during the shooting and has been taken to the hospital. They have not given an update on his condition.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

