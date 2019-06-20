Police: Oak Grove woman caught attempting to smuggle contraband into West Carroll Parish Jail

OAK GROVE, La. – (6/20/19) On June 7, 2019, Oak Grove Police Department Officers were dispatched to a complaint of a suspicious person near the West Carroll Sheriff Department Criminal Investigations Building located across the street from the West Carroll Parish Jail.

The complainant told officers that a suspicious woman had left a bag near the back of the building. Officers found the bag and discovered a cell phone, chargers, suspected methamphetamine, suspected marijuana and other items determined to be contraband. Officers suspected the bag was left to be smuggled into the jail.

An investigation was able to identify the woman who left the bag as Savanah Wood, 20, of Oak Grove. Officers learned some of the items were intended for Zachary Cobb, an inmate incarcerated in the West Carroll Parish Jail. Further investigation revealed that trustee inmate Dustin Pardon, 33, of Oak Grove, to be conspiring with Cobb to smuggle the items into the jail.

At that point, West Carroll Sheriff Investigators were advised of the findings in the initial investigation. West Carroll Sheriff’s Office Investigators initiated a complete search of the jail with the assistance of Oak Grove Police Officers.

Contraband including a smoking pipe and a cell phone were found in trustee inmate Pardons possession. Text conversation on Pardons phone verified the conspiracy between him, inmate Cobb and Savanah Wood to bring the items into the jail.

Oak Grove Police Investigators charged Inmate Cobb and Inmate Pardon with Criminal Conspiracy to Introduce Contraband into a Penal Institution.

Oak Grove Police Investigators charged Savanah Wood with Criminal Conspiracy to Introduce Contraband into a Penal Facility and Distribution of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance.

West Carroll Sheriff’s Office Investigators continue to investigate this matter and additional charges are expected to follow.

