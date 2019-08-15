Police: Monroe woman hits victim with large hot sauce bottle

MONROE, La. — (8/15/19) A Monroe woman charged with aggravated battery after hitting a woman with a large hot sauce bottle.

On Thursday, Monroe police officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of South 6th Street in reference to a disturbance. Officers spoke to the victim who said the arrestee, 68-year-old Linda Sue Carter, struck her in the head with a large hot sauce bottle. Officers could see the victim had a laceration to the back of her head.

Carter said she hit the victim with a large hot sauce bottle because she would not give her a liquor bottle.

She was arrested and transported to Ouachita Correctional Center.

Carter was charged with Aggravated Battery.

Her bond was set at $10,000.