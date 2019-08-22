Police: Monroe man arrested after threatening burglary victim, charged with Intimidating a Witness

MONROE, La. — A Monroe man has been arrested and charged with Intimidating a Witness after police say he threatened a burglary victim several times.

According to court documents, a victim reported a burglary of her apartment on August 12 to police.

On August 13, Monroe Police Officers were called to the Kingsway Apartments in reference to the victim being threatened by the suspected burglar, later identified as Chazian Heath.

According to the victim, Heath returned to the apartment early that morning and was pounding on her front door. The victim says she looked out of the peephole and could see that it was Heath at her door. She told police that Heath was threatening her and trying to scare her into dropping the burglary charges.

On August 20, the victim told police that Heath had threatened her several more times.

Heath was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. His bond has been set at $50,000.