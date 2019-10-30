POLICE: Monroe man arrested after shooting victim in the legs, charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder

MONROE, La. — A Monroe man has been arrested and charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder after police say he shot a man in the legs.

According to court documents, officers with the Monroe Police Department were called to Breece Circle in reference to a shooting on Monday, October 28.

Upon arrival, police found a male victim who had been shot in both legs. The victim was taken to the St. Francis Medical Center for treatment of his wounds.

When police spoke to the victim at the hospital, he identified the shooter as 39-year-old Larry Beavers. According to the victim, he and Beavers were involved in a fight. After the fight, the victim says that he attempted to walk away but was shot in the legs by Beaver. The victim told police that he was armed with a handgun at the time, but was only armed for protection.

A witness confirmed the victim’s story and also confirmed that the victim never pulled his firearm.

The victim will have to undergo surgery to repair a badly broken leg caused by the gunshot, according to the hospital staff.

Police say Beavers fled from the scene after the shooting but was arrested on Tuesday night.

Beavers is being held in the Ouachita Correctional Center on one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder and his bond has not been set as of yet.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.