POLICE: Monroe man arrested after being caught having sex with 13-year-old by her family

MONROE, La. — A Monroe man has been arrested after he is caught having sex with a 13-year-old girl by her family.

According to arrest reports for 18-year-old Javionne Thomas, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies were called the 100 block of Lisa Drive on Sunday morning in reference to an injured person.

The injured person, Thomas, told police that he was having sex with an unknown female when they were caught by her family. Members of the female’s family battered Thomas as he fled the home.

Deputies arrived at the female’s home where they determined the female was actually a 13-year-old juvenile.

The girl initially told police that the sex was non-consensual and the girl’s mother wanted to pursue criminal charges.

Deputies interviewed Thomas again at the hospital. Thomas admitted to having consensual sex with the girl but denied knowing her age. Thomas also told deputies that he did not want to press charges against the girl’s family for battering him.

The victim spoke to deputies again and then recanted her original statement. She admitted to police that the sex was consensual.

Thomas was arrested after being released from the hospital and charged with Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile.

He is being held in the Ouachita Correctional Center on $50,000 bond.