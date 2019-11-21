POLICE: Monroe man accused of kidnapping, raping woman near DeSiard Street store

MONROE, La. — A Monroe man is behind bars after he was accused of kidnapping a woman and then raping her on Tuesday.

According to arrest reports for 44-year-old Chad Morehead, the victim was walking along DeSiard Street when Morehead began asking her to get in his vehicle. The victim refused several times before Morehead allegedly stopped the vehicle and forced her inside.

The victim tells police that she asked Morehead repeatedly to let her out of the vehicle before they finally came to a stop. The victim says that’s when she jumped out of the vehicle but was forced to have sex with Morehead.

After, the victim says that she ran away with no shoes on to call the police. Once officers arrived, the victim identified Morehead as the suspect and led police to the location of the incident. She also told officers that she did not know Morehead.

When questioned by police, Morehead denied having any form of contact with the victim on that day but did admit to having encounters with her in the past. Morehead also stated that the victim was never at his home on that day, but officers found the victim’s shoes at Morehead’s home.

Morehead was arrested and taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He has been charged with Second Degree Kidnapping and Second Degree Rape. His bond has been set at $400,000.

