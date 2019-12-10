POLICE: Man wanted for Attempted Murder in South Carolina captured in Monroe

MONROE, La. — A man wanted in South Carolina was captured in Monroe on Tuesday.

According to arrest reports, 21-year-old Braxton Johnson is wanted by the Spartanburg Sheriff’s Office in Spartanburg, South Carolina, for Attempted Murder.

Just after 11 AM on Tuesday, the Monroe Police Department HEAT unit and SWAT team was notified that Johnson might be in Monroe. Johnson was later arrested outside of his residence in the 3800 block of Harrison Street.

Johnson is now being held in the Ouachita Correctional Center awaiting extradition back to South Carolina.

(Note: The mugshot attached to this article is from a previous arrest on June 23, 2019.)

