Monroe Police: Man expresses erratic behavior, climbs roof of St. Francis Medical Center

MONROE, La. — (8/29/19) A man was arrested after disturbing the peace by yelling from the roof of St. Francis Medical Center and battering an employee.

Monroe Police was contacted by an employee who said that an unknown white male, later identified as 46-year-old Shane Harper of Collinston, LA, was trespassing and disturbing the peace.

Per the police report, Harper climbed on the roof and expressed erratic behavior by yelling incoherently.

While receiving treatment at St. Francis Medical, Harper made unwanted contact with an employee. The victim said while attempting to drain Harper’s IV, he grabbed, squeezed and twisted her right arm.

Harper was transported to OCC after examination at St. Francis Medical Center.

He was booked on Trespassing, Disturbing the Peace and Battery on an Emergency Personnel Worker.

His bond was set at $3,900.