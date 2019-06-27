Police: Man arrested after 9.5-mile midnight chase across the twin cities

(6/27/19) MONROE, La. — A Monroe man has been arrested after police say he led multiple police agencies on a chase throughout Monroe and West Monroe.

According to arrest reports, 31-year-old Michael L. Butler was seen driving a 2005 Mercury Mountaineer, which had a trailer attached, on MLK Boulevard shortly after midnight when he ran the red light at Louberta Street and Powell Avenue.

Police say that Butler then turned onto Darbonne Street where the trailer detached and rolled into a ditch. The officer attempted to pull Butler over at that time, but he continued driving.

After Butler ran through multiple stop signs on Dunlop Street, more officers joined the pursuit. Police say that Butler also ran through multiple red lights on Desiard Street during the chase.

Butler made his way into West Monroe and WMPD deployed spike strips on Thomas Road in an attempt to end the pursuit. Butler continued to make his way onto I-20 heading east. Police say the vehicle became disabled on I-20 near mile marker 116 when Butler jumped from the moving vehicle. Butler continued to run across the westbound lanes before jumping from the elevated portion of I-20.

Butler was eventually taken into custody in the South 5th and Linderman Avenue area.

According to police, Butler did not have a valid driver’s license and a open bottle of Olde English was found in the vehicle.

Butler told police that he thought they just wanted to go around him.

The pursuit was approximately 9.5 miles long and involved Monroe Police, West Monroe Police, and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Butler has received 12 charges altogether, including Aggravated Flight from an Officer. He is being held at the Ouachita Correctional Center on a $2,200 bond.