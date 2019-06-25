Police looking for suspect wanted for double homicide of Camden mother and 4-year-old son

(6/25/19) CAMDEN, Ar. — Police in Camden are looking for a suspect who is wanted for the double murder of a Camden mother and her 4-year-old son.

Suspect: Jory Worthen / Courtesy: Camden Police Department

Police say the family of Alyssa Cannon reported that Alyssa and her 4-year-old son had not been seen or heard from since Saturday and was reportedly with 23-year-old Jory Worthen.

Alyssa Cannon

Braydon Ponder

Investigators found the bodies of Alyssa and her son just before 1 pm today inside their residence.

Arkansas License Plate 921 YBE

Police are now searching for Worthen and they say he is possibly driving Alyssa’s 2007 White Honda Accord with Arkansas license plate 921 YBE.

Police say Worthen is wanted for double homicide and should be considered very dangerous.

Both bodies have been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.