Police in Louisiana arrest man for first-degree rape of 9-year-old girl, bond set at $1.85M

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – On July 10, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies received a complaint in regard to indecent behavior with a 9-year-old girl. Upon investigation, it was found that between the dates of June 17-22 and July 1-7, Khalil D. Tyler, 23, of Lake Charles, had inappropriate sexual contact with the girl on numerous occasions. Tyler confirmed the allegations.

Tyler was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on July 18.

He was charged with three counts of first-degree rape, two counts of attempted first-degree rape, three counts of sexual battery, and seven counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

His bond was set at $1,850,000.