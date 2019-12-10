Police: Downsville woman arrested for throwing hedge clippers at man, making threats

DOWNSVILLE, La. — A Downsville woman is facing charges after police say she threw a gardening tool at a man and then started making threats.

According to a press release, 50-year-old Tonya Brown was arrested on Thursday, December 5 and charged with one count of Aggravated Assault and one count of Public Intimidation.

On that day, a maintenance man was called by the property owner to Brown’s home to put out a fire that Brown had started in the yard.

When the man arrived, Brown allegedly threw a pair of hedge clippers at him.

Responding deputies reported that Brown admitted to throwing the clippers “but didn’t hit him.”

To make matters worse, Brown allegedly became uncooperative and made threats to not only the victim but to the deputies while she was transported to the Union Parish Detention Center.

Brown’s bond was set at $20,000.

