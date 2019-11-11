POLICE: Calhoun man who threatened officer charged with simple assault, third DWI

MONROE, La. — A Calhoun man is facing multiple charges after police say he threatened to “f*** up” a police officer after being caught driving while intoxicated for the third time.

According to arrest reports for 49-year-old Wesley Wood of Calhoun, a red Hummer was seen “driving all over” North 18th Street in Monroe on Saturday afternoon.

When police stopped the vehicle Wood exited the driver’s seat. The officer stated that he could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from Wood and that Wood showed other signs of impairment.

The officer found three empty half-pint bottles of vodka and a half-full pint bottle of New Amsterdam inside the vehicle. Wood was then booked and taken to the Monroe Police Department for a breath sample.

The officer states that once at MPD, Wood refused to provide a breath sample and allegedly told the officer that Wood would “f*** him up when he gets out of jail.”

Wood was then taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center and booked. He faces charges of Simple Assault on a Police Officer, DWI 3rd, Operating Vehicle while License Suspended, and No Motor Vehicle Insurance.

