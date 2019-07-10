Police ask public’s help identifying a man who exposed himself at a local store

WEST MONROE, La. – (7/10/19) The West Monroe Police Department needs help identifying an individual in reference to indecent exposure. It was reported that the individual was exposing himself while shopping in a local store.

Anyone with any information about this individual is encouraged to contact Detective Chad Grubbs at 318-397-6512 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta by Facebook-CONTACT US/Submit a Tip tab, (318) 388-CASH (2274), www.crimestoppersnorthdelta.com or download the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.

