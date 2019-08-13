Shooting suspect extremely intoxicated, beat on victim before grabbing gun

OUACHITA PARISH, La.– (8/12/2019) The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies discovered a man with a gunshot wound around 3:36 p.m. on August 12th, 2019, near the intersection of Hwy. 165 and Winnsboro Road in Monroe.

The incident officially occurred at a residence on Brandin Road.

Deputies say the injured victim was shot in the leg by Misty Lea Fuller of Monroe. Fuller was still at the scene when deputies arrived.

Fuller refused to identify herself when authorities questioned her about the incident.

Fuller has been booked into OCC on the charge of 1 count of Attempted Second Degree Murder. The victim is currently undergoing medical treatment at St. Francis Medical Center. He sustained critical injuries to his left leg and was taken into surgery.

The victim told deputies that Fuller was extremely intoxicated and began the altercation while he was lying in bed. He said she was beating him before she grabbed a gun and shot him.