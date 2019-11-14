OPSO: Work release escapee captured last night in LaSalle Parish, woman charged for accessory after the fact

LaSALLE PARISH, La. — A work release escapee from Ouachita Parish has been captured and a woman has also been charged with Accessories After the Fact.

Tyler Lee Holton (Courtesy: OCC)

According to OPSO, 25-year-old Tyler Lee Holton was a trustee in the work release program when he walked off of the site on November 6, 2019.

While deputies were investigating Holton’s escape, they discovered that Holton had made contact with 33-year-old Joy Lynn Shaffer via Facebook before his escape.

When questioned by police, Shaffer admitted to talking to Holton after his escape. She told police that Holton used her phone to contact his girlfriend and then Shaffer gave Holton a ride to the Hillside Subdivision area. Shaffer admitted that she was aware he had escaped and that at no point did she try to alert authorities.

Joy Lynn Shaffer (Courtesy: OCC)

Shaffer was arrested on Wednesday, November 13 and was charged with Accessories After the Fact. She is being held at the Ouachita Correctional Center on a $5,000 bond.

Also on Wednesday, November 13, the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Department received a tip that Holton was hiding out in a tent on a family member’s property on Holton Road.

A LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit tracked Holton down and Holton was taken into custody without incident.

Holton is being held in the LaSalle Parish Jail and is awaiting transport back to Ouachita Parish where he will be charged with Simple Escape.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.