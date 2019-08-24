OPSO: Woman facing 5th DWI found unresponsive with keyboard cleaner in lap

WEST MONROE, La. — (8/24/19) According to our partners at The News-Star, a Calhoun woman is facing multiple charges, including a fifth OWI offense, after she was reportedly found unresponsive in a car with keyboard cleaner on her lap.

According to an arrest report for Mistie Green Myers, age 42, deputies were dispatched to Wallace Road at Arkansas Road regarding a reckless driver possibly having breathing problems.

The car was reportedly stopped on Wallace Road with traffic backing up behind it.

Myers was in the driver’s seat slumped over, unresponsive and unrestrained as deputies and officers arrived.

