OPSO: Woman charged with cruelty to a juvenile after she left her baby with strangers

WEST MONROE, La. (The News-Star) — According to our content partners at The News-Star, a West Monroe woman has been accused of cruelty to a juvenile after she left her infant child with strangers.

According to an arrest report for Tiera Mooney, age 28, deputies were dispatched to Hayes Street for the investigation.

Witnesses said the suspect was wet and holding a baby. They said she knocked on their door, gave them a small child and started to leave.

Per the witnesses, the woman ran to the road and ran back before kissing her child on the head and stating, “I can’t do this anymore.”

The report states Mooney acted erratic and talked about lying in the yard to die if police were called.

