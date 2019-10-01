OPSO: Woman arrested after hitting husband with two Nerf guns over alleged cheating

WEST MONROE, La. — A West Monroe woman has been arrested after police say she hit her husband with two toy guns during an argument over suspected infidelity.

According to arrest reports for 40-year-old Anh Pham, deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to a home in the 2500 block of Winnfield Road on Monday night in reference to a domestic disturbance.

The victim told deputies that he and his wife, Anh Pham, were arguing over him allegedly cheating when Pham suddenly grabbed two plastic Nerf guns and began hitting him with them.

The victim says that he ran out of the house to get away but was chased down the road by his wife.

Deputies say there were visible cuts/scrapes on the victim’s arm and face as a result of the incident.

In the arrest report, deputies say that four children were present when the incident occurred.

When questioned by police, Pham admits to hitting her husband with the toy guns in retaliation for his alleged cheating.

Pham was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with Domestic Abuse Battery; Child Endangerment.

Pham’s bond has not been set at this time.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.