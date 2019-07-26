OPSO: Two suspects arrested in Cheniere Drew firearm theft

OUACHITA PARISH, La. — Investigators with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested two people in connection to the recent theft of firearms from a home on Highway 15.

According to investigators, 35-year-old Andre Borowski and an unidentified juvenile are allegedly responsible for the theft. Both have been arrested and charged in connection to the case.

Borowski has been chrged with Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms. The juvenile, whose name is not being released due to their age, has been charged with Theft of Firearms. Five stolen firearms were recovered during the investigation.

Investigators say that the investigation is ongoing.