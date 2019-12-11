OPSO: SCAT arrests West Monroe man on multiple drug and gun charges

WEST MONROE, La. — A narcotics investigation has led a West Monroe man to face multiple charges.

According to arrest reports, members of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Special Crimes Apprehension Team went to Oak Spring Drive in West Monroe to serve a warrant for 35-year-old Michael Otwell’s arrest.

When deputies arrested Otwell at the home, he was questioned if there were any drugs on him or in the home. Otwell told deputies that he had “about 80 grams of heroin and some pills”.





Deputies found 91.5 grams of suspected heroin, 22 grams of suspected crystal meth, 1.5 grams of suspected marijuana, 5 Adderall pills, 6 Clonazepam pills, and several firearms.

Otwell told police that he originally sold meth but started selling heroin after someone introduced him to it during his time at rehab and also stated that he could make more money selling heroin. Otwell claimed ownership of the firearms and all of the drugs found.

Otwell was taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center and booked on the following charges:

1 ct. Poss. of CDS I With Intent to Distribute (Heroin)

1 ct. Poss. of CDS II With Intent to Distribute (Methamphetamine)

1 ct. Poss. of CDS II (Adderall)

1 ct. Poss. of CDS IV (Clonazepam)

1 ct. Poss. of Firearms with CDS

4 ct. Failure to Appear

(Note: The mugshot used in this article is from a previous arrest on August 22, 2019.)