OPSO: Monroe man arrested on obscenity, sexual battery charges after groping victim and running naked through neighborhood

MONROE, La. — A Monroe man has been arrested after police say he allegedly groped and was then later caught running through the neighborhood naked.

According to arrest reports for 36-year-old Lonnie Peters, police were called to a home in the 700 block of Harris Street in reference to a disturbance.

When police arrived the victim stated that Peters came into her home, took off all of his clothes and then attempted to have sex with her. She says Peters continuously touched her chest while he tried to remove her clothing. The victim told police that she fought Peters off and broke a finger while doing so. Peters allegedly damaged two doors and a lamp before he left the home.

Police made contact with Peters two hours later when they found him naked and running through the surrounding neighborhood. Peters told police that he could not remember why he was naked or what happened over the past few hours.

Peters was arrested and taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He faces the following charges:

Simple Battery

Misdemeanor Sexual Battery

Obscenity

Simple Criminal Damage to Property

Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear

Peters’ bond has been set at $12,000.

