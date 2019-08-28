OPSO: Monroe man arrested on a theft charge the same day he got out of jail

WEST MONROE, La. — A Monroe man has been arrested for Theft the same day he got out of jail.

According to arrest reports for 44-year-old Clifton Henry, police were called to the 300 block of Hazelwood Street in reference to a theft on Tuesday night.

The victim told police that she picked up her husband, Clifton Henry, from jail earlier that day. She told police that Henry forcefully took her cell phone from her and then later took her wallet in the same manner.

The victim told police she would not press charges against Henry if he would just return her stuff to her.

Henry was located in a room at America’s Best Value Inn on Thomas Road.

When officers tried to speak with Henry, Henry refused to open the door and kept arguing through the door. Eventually, Henry opened the door to speak with police.

Officers say Henry was irate and ‘verbally difficult’. When read his Miranda rights, Henry told police he did not understand his rights.

Henry admitted to having the victim’s items but said he would not return the items because the victim had some of his items.

Officers advised Henry that he would not go to jail if he would just return what he took, but Henry refused.

Henry was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. He is charged with one count of Theft. His bond has not been set at this time.