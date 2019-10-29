OPSO: Monroe man arrested on 2 counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder; innocent bystander hit by stray bullet

MONROE, La. — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Monroe man on two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder after two people were shot.

According to OPSO, deputies responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Michael Circle in Monroe at approximately 8:20 PM on Monday. One victim, whose identity is not being released at this time, was found inside the home and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

During an investigation into the shooting, deputies determined that the shooting actually happened in 100 block of Betty Drive. Police say that an earlier altercation led 24-year-old Bileejah Riley to the home of James Warren on Betty Drive.

Riley, who was armed with a handgun, shot Warren as Warren was standing in his yard. Warren, who was also armed, shot back but police believe that Warren’s round traveled in the direction of Michael Circle and struck that victim.

Warren is currently being treated for his injuries at a local hospital.

Riley has been booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder. His bond has not been set at this time.

The investigation is on-going.

