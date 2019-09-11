OPSO: Monroe felon charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder for shooting stolen rifle at victim’s home

MONROE, La. — A Monroe man has been arrested and charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder after police say he fired several rounds at the victim’s home.

According to arrest reports for 40-year-old Trimaine Ballard, deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to the 600 block of Tanglewood Drive in reference to a shooting just before 4 AM on Tuesday.

The victim told police he was asleep when he was woken up by the sound of gun shots. The victim stated that he looked through his window and could see Ballard standing across the street and shooting towards the victim’s home. The victim also told police that he and Ballard have had multiple altercations where Ballard threatened to shoot the victim.

Deputies were able to locate Ballard standing up the carport at a home in the 600 block of Greenwood Drive.

When speaking to Ballard, deputies noticed a loaded semi-automatic rifle leaned up against the same wall that Ballard was leaning against. Deputies were able to determine that the weapon was stolen but Ballard denied ownership and stated: “that gun wasn’t in my possession.”

Deputies found several bullet holes through the victim’s home. They also found several shell casings on the ground that matched the same caliber of the stolen firearm.

Dispatchers advised deputies that Ballard is a convicted felon due to a felony conviction on an Illegal Use of a Dangerous Weapon charge in 2015.

Ballard was arrested and taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He has been charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder, Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, and Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon.

His bond has been set at $550,000.