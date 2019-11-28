OPSO: Man arrested after attempting to force his way back into officer’s vehicle

MONROE, La. — A West Monroe man has been arrested after trying to force his way into the backseat of an Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies patrol vehicle.

According to arrest reports, on Wednesday night deputies were called to a home in the 300 block of Bryant Street in reference to someone trespassing.

When the deputy arrived, 29-year-old Pedro Hernandez was standing near the front porch of the home. The officer states that Hernandez appeared to be intoxicated and that he could smell a strong alcoholic odor when Hernandez spoke. The report states that Hernandez told deputies that he lived in West Monroe and was lost. The deputies offered Hernandez a ride to the foot of the Louisville Bridge, to which Hernandez agreed.

When they arrived, the deputy let Hernandez out of the back seat but Hernandez allegedly got angry and tried to force his way back into the back seat of the patrol vehicle. The deputy told Hernandez to stop multiple times before placing him in handcuffs and then putting him into the back seat. Hernandez was taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

He faces one count of Criminal Trespassing and one count of Disturbing The Peace by Drunkenness. He is being held on a $400 bond.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.