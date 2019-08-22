OPSO investigating attempted burglary at local convenience store

WEST MONROE, La. — Investigators with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating an attempted burglary of a local convenience store.

According to a post on the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the attempted burglary happened at the S-Mart on Cypress Street in West Monroe around 12:30 AM on Tuesday, August 20.

Investigators say deputies responded to an alarm at the business. Deputies found the front door glass had been cracked but was still intact and it did not appear that anyone had entered.

Surveillance cameras were able to catch a couple of photos of the suspect.

If you know who this is, please call OPSO at 318-329-1200 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-2274 (CASH).

