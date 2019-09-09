OPSO: Inmate escapes work release to ‘meet a female’, gets caught sneaking back in

MONROE, La. — A inmate has received additional charges after police say he escaped from work release and then was caught trying to sneak back in.

According to arrest reports for 19-year-old Bendavione Goldston, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to 4801 South Grand Street in reference to an inmate escaping for Work Release early Sunday morning.

Deputies say that Goldston walked out of an exit door of the facility and fled on foot. Law enforcement searched the South Grand Street area but were unable to find Goldston.

Just before 5 AM, deputies at the Work Release facility claimed that Goldston had returned.

According to those deputies, Goldston was caught while he was trying to sneak back inside. When the deputies made contact with Goldston, he tried to run again but was tased.

Goldston later admitted that he escaped so he could ‘meet a female.’

He was booked into the Ouachita Parish Correctional Center and charged with Simple Escape. His bond is set at $7,500.