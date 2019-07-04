OPSO: Independence Day high-speed chase ends with suspect crashing

(7/4/19) MONROE, La. — A Monroe man is facing multiple charges after an Independence Day high-speed chase.

According to arrest reports, 27-year-old Montarius Dontae Hampton faces 3 counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, 2 counts of Illegal Use of Weapons, and 1 count of Aggravated Flight from an Officer.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call late Wednesday night from the 400 block of Pankey Road where the victim was being threatened by Hampton with a gun.

According to dispatchers, gunshots could be heard through the phone before the call disconnected. Witnesses say Hampton headed towards New Natchitoches Road after fleeing the scene in a blue two-door car.

Deputies attempted to pull Hampton over on I-20 near Stella Street but they say Hampton refused. Deputies say that Hampton then quickly sped up to almost 120 mph before suddenly exiting onto South 5th Street. Hampton kept driving south before hopping back onto I-20 heading east.

The pursuit continued down I-20 to the Jackson Street exit where Hampton turned south, nearly crashing at the base of the exit ramp. Deputies say Hampton continued down Jackson Street running multiple red lights at more than 70 mph.

The vehicle chase came to an end when Hampton crashed at the intersection of Hampton Avenue and Lee Avenue, taking out the street sign in the process. Deputies say Hampton then jumped out of the vehicle, thus beginning a short foot chase.

When asked why he ran, Hampton told officers that he feared to go to jail on his outstanding warrants.

Hampton was arrested just before 1 A.M. and was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center with bond set at $55,000.

