CALHOUN, La. — A Calhoun man has been arrested and charged with First Degree Rape and Molestation of a Juvenile.

According to court documents, 35-year-old Brandon Brown was arrested on Thursday, September 19.

The incident in which Brown is accused happened on Labor Day of this year in Monroe with a child under the age of 13.

Brown is currently being held in the Ouachita Correctional Center without bond.

Police say that the investigation is still ongoing.